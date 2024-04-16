9 more 'KNF operatives' arrested with arms in Bandarban: ISPR

In response to the recent bank robberies, abduction and criminal activities in Bandarban district, the ongoing joint operation led by Bangladesh Army arrested nine more alleged operatives of the militant group Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) from a hilly remote area under Ruma upazila today.

Mine weapons and ammunition were also recovered during the drive, a press release from Inter Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR) said today.

On April 2, the separatist group kidnapped Bandarban's Ruma upazila branch Sonali Bank manager Md Nezam Uddin and tried to loot Tk 1.5 crore from the vault of the branch.

They also carried out robberies at Sonali Bank and Krishi Bank branches in Thanchi upazila of Bandarban on the following day.

Later, senior officials of the home ministry, security forces, and administration visited the area.

So far, eight cases have been filed with Ruma and Thanchi police stations in connection with the incidents.

On April 7, the joint operation led by the army launched in the hilly district and arrested a good number of the KNF members, including its chief coordinator Cheusim Bawm since then.