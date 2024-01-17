8 political violence cases: Court to hear Khasru's pleas to be shown arrested tomorrow

A Dhaka court will hear tomorrow the petitions submitted by the defence for showing BNP leader Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury arrested in eight cases filed over political violence centring the BNP rally in Dhaka on October 28 last year.

The defence submitted the petitions today as police are yet to submit petitions before the court to show the BNP standing committee member arrested in the cases.

According to law, if a detainee is not shown arrested by police or prosecution, he or she cannot secure bail from the court in any case.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tofazzal Hossain will also hear bail petitions filed by Khasru's lawyer in the cases tomorrow.

Additionally, the magistrate directed the jail authorities to produce Khasru in court tomorrow as he will hear all the petitions in presence of the BNP leader.

Of the cases, four were filed with Paltan Model Police Station and four others with Ramna Model Police Station.

On January 14, Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury set today for hearing Khasru's bail petitions in the eight cases.

On January 8, the High Court directed the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in Dhaka to accept, hear and dispose the bail petitions of Khasru in connection with the cases after a writ petition was filed challenging legality of a magistrate court's refusal to accept the petitions.

The defence lawyer on December 14 filed separate petitions seeking bail for the leader.

The cases were filed on charges of killing a police constable, gathering on the street illegally, vandalising vehicles, rioting, snatching a police weapon, damaging properties, assaulting policemen and preventing them from discharging their duties.

On November 3, detectives detained Khasru from the capital's Gulshan. Later in the day, he was placed on a six-day remand in connection with a case filed over the death of a police constable in a clash during the party's grand rally on October 28, 2023. He was later sent to jail.