Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Sat Apr 13, 2024 07:55 PM
Last update on: Sat Apr 13, 2024 07:56 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

5 arrested over rape of young woman in Bagerhat

Star Digital Report
Sat Apr 13, 2024 07:55 PM Last update on: Sat Apr 13, 2024 07:56 PM

Five people were arrested in a case filed over the rape of a young woman at Ghatbila of Bagerhat's Mollahat upazila early today.

The arrestees are Arman Sheikh, 19, Rajib Sheikh, 19, Nasim Mollah, 19, Karim, 22, and an 18-year-old. All are of Kahalpur village in the upazila, our Bagerhat correspondent reports.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Mollahat Police Station Officer-in-Charge SM Ashraful Alam confirmed the arrests and said that the 20-year-old victim filed the case against eight people.

The police are trying to nab the rest of the accused, the OC said.

According to the case, the incident took place between 12:00am and 12:30am today.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
প্রধানমন্ত্রী
|বাংলাদেশ

নতুন বছর মুক্তিযুদ্ধবিরোধী অপশক্তির বিরুদ্ধে লড়াইয়ে প্রেরণা জোগাবে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

আগামীকাল বাংলা নববর্ষ উপলক্ষে এক বাণীতে প্রধানমন্ত্রী এ কথা বলেন। 

৫৬ মিনিট আগে
|শিক্ষা

কিউএস র‍্যাংকিংয়ে বাংলাদেশের ৩ বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়, ভারতের ৪৫ ও পাকিস্তানের ১৪

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification