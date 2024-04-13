5 arrested over rape of young woman in Bagerhat

Five people were arrested in a case filed over the rape of a young woman at Ghatbila of Bagerhat's Mollahat upazila early today.

The arrestees are Arman Sheikh, 19, Rajib Sheikh, 19, Nasim Mollah, 19, Karim, 22, and an 18-year-old. All are of Kahalpur village in the upazila, our Bagerhat correspondent reports.

Mollahat Police Station Officer-in-Charge SM Ashraful Alam confirmed the arrests and said that the 20-year-old victim filed the case against eight people.

The police are trying to nab the rest of the accused, the OC said.

According to the case, the incident took place between 12:00am and 12:30am today.