Mango buds bloom in abundance

Mango buds on trees are in abundance in Thakurgaon following a favourable weather, showing a bright prospect for a good yield of the juicy summer fruit.

Visiting mango orchards in different areas of the district, this correspondent observed yellowish mango buds are adorning the branches, while the fragrance fills up the air in and around the orchards.

Mango is being cultivated in orchards on 7,950 acres of land in the district this year, including 1,465.9 acres in Sadar upazila, 2,981.8 acres in Pirganj, 1,078.94 acres in Baliadangi, 1,767 acres in Ranishankoil and 662.39 acres in Haripur upazila, according to the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE).

Buds started appearing in the trees in the middle of winter. Usually, budding begins in mid-January and continues till Mid-March.

Last year, about 42,680 tonnes of mangoes of over 20 varieties were produced in the district, DAE sources said.

The most prominent mango varieties cultivated in Thakurgaon are Surjapuri, Fazli, Amrapali, Misribhog, Haribhanga, Bandigori and Ashwina.

Abdur Rahim, 55, of Bara Palashbari village under Baliadangi upazila, has a 33-acre mango orchard.

"On an average, Tk 30,000 is needed to cultivate mango for per acre of land to get a yield of around 200-250 maunds," he said, adding that last year he earned a profit of Tk 1.7 lakh per acre.

"The trees are bearing more buds than last year," said Rahim.

Mango traders from different parts of the country including Dhaka are already signing up agreements with mango growers in the district and making handsome advance payments, he informed.

Sirajul Islam, deputy director of DAE in Thakuraon said, "With the onset of spring, the temperature is rising favourably in the region, which is necessary for the buds to transform to fruits."