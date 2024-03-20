Trader killed, his uncle hurt as pickup overturns in Dhaka

A trader was killed and his uncle was injured when a pickup truck overturned on the 300-Feet Road in Dhaka this morning.

Manjurul Islam, 40, was the owner of a shop "Taufiqa Butik House" in Gazipur Chowrasta area and another at Bhulta in Narayanganj.

The accident took place around 11:00am as Manjurul, accompanied by his uncle Islam Uddin and a shop employee, was transporting goods from his Narayanganj shop to Gazipur.

On the way, the driver of the pickup lost control and collided with a truck in Kuril, causing the pickup to overturn, said Robin Gazi, the shop employee.

Manjurul and Islam Uddin, who were seated in the rear of the pickup, suffered severe injuries. They were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared Manjurul dead around 1:00pm, Robin said.

Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH Police Outpost, said Islam Uddin's condition was critical.

Manjurul's body was sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy.