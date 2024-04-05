Six killed as train hits truck at level crossing

The gateman was absent from duty, say police

At least six people were killed when a Chattogram-bound train collided with a truck at a level crossing in Feni's Chhagalnaiya upazila this morning.

The gateman was absent from his duty, so the bar was not lowered when the truck got onto the railway tracks at the level crossing between Fazilpur and Muhuriganj railway stations around 8:15am, police said.

The deceased were identified as Md Mizan, 32, of Barishal's Ujirpur upazila; Abul Khayer Miah, 40, and his son Ashiq, 14, of Cumilla's Laksham upazila; and Dil Mohammad, 23; Rifat, 17; and Sazzad, 18, of Cumilla's Chauddagram upazila, reports a correspondent from Feni.

Mizan was driving the truck, while the other victims were train passengers riding on the outside of the locomotive, said Md Shah Alam, assistant sub-inspector of Feni Railway Police Camp.

Five people died on the spot and another died while undergoing treatment at Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH), he added.

"Dil, Rifat, and Sazzad, along with a few other friends, were on their way to Chattogram for Eid shopping. After the trio died on the spot, their friends took their bodies back to their village before police reached the spot and buried them," said Zakir Hasan, superintendent of police in Feni.

"We will take the next legal step as per law," the SP added.

Feni Railway Station Master Mohammad Harun said the Chattogram-bound mail train left Feni Railway Station around 8:05am.

Ten minutes later, it crossed Fazilpur station and was heading towards Muhuriganj station.

When the truck got onto the level crossing as the train was approaching, the train slammed into the truck, throwing it off the tracks and leaving it mangled.

The train had to be taken back to Fazilpur station for repairs. It later left the station for Chattogram around 11:45am.