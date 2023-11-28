Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Tue Nov 28, 2023 01:50 PM
Last update on: Tue Nov 28, 2023 02:20 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Save the Children employee dies after being hit by train in Dhaka

Witnesses said he was wearing headphones and couldn't hear bystanders' warnings
Star Digital Report
Tue Nov 28, 2023 01:50 PM Last update on: Tue Nov 28, 2023 02:20 PM
Noor-E-Alam Taimur. Photo: Collected

An employee of Save the Children in Bangladesh died after being hit by a train as he was crossing the rail tracks in the capital's Khilkhet.

Witnesses and police said the victim was wearing earphones and did not notice one of the two trains passing through at the time.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The deceased was identified as Noor-E-Alam Taimur, technical specialist of the organisation, Sub-Inspector Sunil Chandra Sutradhar of Dhaka Railway Police Station said.

The accident took place around 10:30am as he was heading towards his office from his Beparipara residence in Khilkhet, he said.

Taimur was crossing the tracks wearing an earphone. He noticed the airport-bound Ekota Express from Dhaka but not the other train, Mohanagar Express, coming from the opposite direction, the SI said.

Sunil said the Mohanagar Express train hit him, leaving him dead on the spot.

Quoting witnesses, the SI said bystanders from nearby areas shouted at him to warn him of the danger but Taimur could not hear them as he had his earphones on.

The body was handed over to the family members without autopsy as per their request.

In a Facebook post, Save the Children in Bangladesh said all the employees of the organisation were shell-shocked over his death.

Related topic:
train accidentTrain Accident in Dhaka
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Train Accident in Dhaka

Hit by trains, 2 killed in city

Man dies run over train in Dhaka

Man dies being run over by train in Dhaka

Train accident in Odisha

Train accident in Odisha: Hotline opened for Bangladeshis

Rail secy points 2 likely causes of train disaster

Worker bought Eid gift for parents, dies in accident on way to hometown Noakhali

|রাজনীতি

নয়াপল্টনে বিএনপির কার্যালয় ১ মাস ধরে তালাবদ্ধ, পুলিশের কড়া পাহারা

গ্রেপ্তার আতঙ্কে দলের নেতাকর্মীদের বেশিরভাগই নয়াপল্টনে বিএনপি কার্যালয় এড়িয়ে চলেন।

১৩ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

৩০০ আসনেই নৌকা দেবো, শরিকদের সঙ্গে অ্যাডজাস্টমেন্ট হলে প্রয়োজনে ছেড়ে দেবো: কাদের

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification