Save the Children employee dies after being hit by train in Dhaka

Witnesses said he was wearing headphones and couldn't hear bystanders' warnings

An employee of Save the Children in Bangladesh died after being hit by a train as he was crossing the rail tracks in the capital's Khilkhet.

Witnesses and police said the victim was wearing earphones and did not notice one of the two trains passing through at the time.

The deceased was identified as Noor-E-Alam Taimur, technical specialist of the organisation, Sub-Inspector Sunil Chandra Sutradhar of Dhaka Railway Police Station said.

The accident took place around 10:30am as he was heading towards his office from his Beparipara residence in Khilkhet, he said.

Taimur was crossing the tracks wearing an earphone. He noticed the airport-bound Ekota Express from Dhaka but not the other train, Mohanagar Express, coming from the opposite direction, the SI said.

Sunil said the Mohanagar Express train hit him, leaving him dead on the spot.

Quoting witnesses, the SI said bystanders from nearby areas shouted at him to warn him of the danger but Taimur could not hear them as he had his earphones on.

The body was handed over to the family members without autopsy as per their request.

In a Facebook post, Save the Children in Bangladesh said all the employees of the organisation were shell-shocked over his death.