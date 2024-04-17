Jamuna Express derails in Tejgaon

The Dhaka-bound train, Jamuna Express, derailed in Tejgaon area of the capital this morning.

The train travelling from Jamalpur to Dhaka derailed at 8:00am, Ferdous Ahmed Biswas, officer-in-charge of Dhaka Railway Police Station, told The Daily Star.

Police were heading towards the scene, the OC said around 9:00am.

Trains of the route are currently running on a single track, he said.

As of 9:00am, police received no reports of casualties in this incident, the OC added.