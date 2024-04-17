Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Wed Apr 17, 2024 09:26 AM
Last update on: Wed Apr 17, 2024 10:02 AM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Jamuna Express derails in Tejgaon

Star Digital Report
Wed Apr 17, 2024 09:26 AM Last update on: Wed Apr 17, 2024 10:02 AM
Photo: Collected

The Dhaka-bound train, Jamuna Express, derailed in Tejgaon area of the capital this morning.

The train travelling from Jamalpur to Dhaka derailed at 8:00am, Ferdous Ahmed Biswas, officer-in-charge of Dhaka Railway Police Station, told The Daily Star.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Police were heading towards the scene, the OC said around 9:00am.

Trains of the route are currently running on a single track, he said.

As of 9:00am, police received no reports of casualties in this incident, the OC added.

 

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
বিএনপি
|নির্বাচন

উপজেলা নির্বাচনে অংশ নিলে কঠোর সাংগঠনিক ব্যবস্থা: নেতাকর্মীদের বিএনপি

যারা স্বতন্ত্র প্রার্থী হিসেবে মনোনয়নপত্র দাখিল করেছেন তাদের প্রত্যাহার করতে হবে বলে তৃণমূলকে বার্তা দিয়েছে বিএনপি।

১৭ মিনিট আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

তেজগাঁওয়ে যমুনা এক্সপ্রেস ট্রেন লাইনচ্যুত

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X