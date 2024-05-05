Fire in Sundarbans: Water crisis likely to increase due to low tide

Coast guard, forest dept, police, local admin join fire service to douse the fire

Efforts to douse the blaze in the Sundarbans will suffer further during low tide of the Bhola river, a water source for the firefighters.

The river's two-kilometre distance from the deep Amurbunia forest of Chadpai range of the eastern Sundarbans in Bagerhat, where the fire broke out yesterday afternoon, has already delayed the start of fire service's operations, which started only this morning.

Mamun Mahmud, deputy director of Khulna Fire Service and Civil Defence, told our Bagerhat correspondent that three fire engines started work to extinguish the fire.

Members of the Coast Guard, Forest Department, police and local administration are also working to extinguish the fire, he said.

Firefighting efforts are further hampered by the thick layer of leaves in the Sundarbans, he added.

The fire originated in Latif's Chila area near Amurbunia patrol post of the mangrove forest around 3:30pm yesterday.

Mohammad Kayamuzzaman, station officer of Mongla Fire Station, said on information, fire service members from Morrelganj and Mongla stations went to the spot in the evening but could not start work due to lack of water sources.

He said the nearest source was the Bhola river two kilometres away.