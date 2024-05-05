Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Sun May 5, 2024 09:52 AM
Last update on: Sun May 5, 2024 09:56 AM

Fire service starts work to douse fire in Sundarbans

The fire service has started extinguishing the fire in the deep Amurbunia forest of Chadpai range of the eastern Sundarbans in Bagerhat.

The fire service officials confirmed the development to The Daily Star this morning. However, they could not provide details in this regard.

The fire originated in Latif's Chila area near Amurbunia patrol post of the mangrove forest around 3:30pm, said Kazi Mohammad Nurul Karim, divisional forest officer (DFO) of Sundarbans eastern division yesterday.

Mohammad Kayamuzzaman, station officer of Mongla Fire Station, said on information, fire service members from Morrelganj and Mongla stations went to the spot in the evening but could not start work due to lack of water sources.

He said the nearest source was the Bhola river two kilometres away.

