Sundarbans fire: Under control, not entirely doused yet

Sundarbans fire now under control Says environment ministry

Firefighters spraying water on a smouldering fire at the Amurbunia forest of eastern Sundarbans in Bagerhat yesterday. The fire was spotted Saturday afternoon but the firefighting was initially delayed due to a lack of water sources nearby. PHOTO: TANJIR H RUBEL

The fire in the Sundarbans was under control but not completely doused when the firefighters wrapped up their operation for the day late afternoon yesterday.

Speaking to The Daily Star at 11:15pm, Mamun Mahmud, deputy director of Khulna Fire Service and Civil Defence, said, "The efforts to douse the blaze suffered due to an absence of water sources nearby and the thick layer of leaves in the Sundarbans … From what we last saw, there were spots of flames and that is why we have to go back tomorrow [today] at 5:30am to continue the dousing operation."

Earlier, a press release by the Department of Fire Service and Civil Defence said, "It is a bushfire. It has affected a two square-kilometre area, and spots of flames could still be seen in different places. Necessary measures have been taken so that the fire cannot spread further.

"Smoke is still billowing. Breathing is difficult due to the thickness of the forest, and sufficient water sources are not available to douse the fire."

The nearby water sources -- Bhola and Shela rivers -- are around 2.5 kilometres away from the spot, and the route for transporting water is remote.

The district administration suspended the firefighting operation at night for security reasons, the press release said, adding, "The operation will resume at 5:30am tomorrow [Monday]."

Around 55 members of the Department of Fire Service and Civil Defence and 250 volunteers were deployed to put out the fire.

Besides, the navy, air force, coast guard, forest department, police and local administration have joined the operation.

Mamun earlier said, "The efforts to douse the blaze suffered due to the absence of nearby water sources and the thick layer of leaves in the Sundarbans."

A team of Bangladesh Air Force used a helicopter to spray water over the affected area, he said.

"We are yet to determine the volume of damage done by the fire," said Mihir Kumar Doe, forest conservator in Khulna Circle. "We also haven't gotten any news of animal deaths yet."

The forest department formed a three-member committee to probe the incident. It has been asked to submit a report within seven days, he told The Daily Star.

Meanwhile, the environment ministry issued a statement saying the fire was under control. "The fire did not spread to the top of the trees or branches; it only spread sporadically above the ground," said a UNB report.

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury and Secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed have been supervising and coordinating the firefighting operations round the clock.

The prime minister is aware of the matter and is keeping a regular check.

Amir Hossain Chowdhury, the chief conservator of forests, rushed to the Sundarbans to supervise the activities on the ground, the report added.

The fire originated in Latif's Chila area near Amurbunia forest in Chadpai range of eastern Sundarbans in Bagerhat around 3:30pm on Saturday, said Quazi Mohammad Nurul Karim, divisional forest officer of Sundarbans eastern division.

The forest department, with the help of locals, immediately took steps to stop the spread but as there was low tide at that time, there was no water in the canal to help extinguish the fire. They managed equipment and water dispensers on Saturday night.

However, since the fire is spreading underground through the roots of the trees, it has to be extinguished with caution, it added.

"Although the fire is under control, fire extinguishing operation will continue for the next few days."

Meanwhile, Dhoritri Rokkhay Amra, an environmental organisation, in a statement yesterday expressed concerns over the fire incident.

It demanded investigation by representatives from forest departments, law enforcement agencies, environmentalists, local representatives, journalists and researchers to find the cause of the fire.

It also demanded explementary punishment to those responsible.

Around 75 acres of land were damaged in 26 fire incidents in the Sundarbans in last 24 years, the statement said, citing government statistics.

(Our Bagerhat correspondent contributed to the report.)