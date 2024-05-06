Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Mon May 6, 2024 12:53 PM
Last update on: Mon May 6, 2024 01:29 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Sundarbans fire doused after nearly three days: forest official

Star Digital Report
Mon May 6, 2024 12:53 PM Last update on: Mon May 6, 2024 01:29 PM
File photo/Tanjir H Rubel

Firefighters today doused the fire that broke out at Chandpai range of East Sundarbans in Bagerhat on May 3.

There is no sign of fire in the area, Divisional Foreign Officer Kazi Mohammad Nurul Karim told our Bagerhat correspondent around 12:30pm.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The fire was brought under control but not completely doused when the firefighters wrapped up their operation for the day in the late afternoon yesterday.

The fire originated in Latif's Chila area near Amurbunia patrol post of the mangrove forest around 3:30pm.

Earlier, fire service said the efforts to douse the blaze suffered due to an absence of water sources nearby and the thick layer of leaves in the Sundarbans

Necessary measures were taken so that the fire could not spread further, they said.

Related topic:
sundarbans fire
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Fire in Sundarbans: Water crisis likely to increase due to low tide

1d ago

Fire for fish

8y ago

Sundarbans fire: Forest dept suspends 3 employees

8y ago

Fire: 'Special alert' in Chandpai range of the Sundarbans

8y ago

Sundarbans fire: Under control, not entirely doused yet

14h ago
|বাংলাদেশ

সুন্দরবনের আগুন: বিভাগীয় বন কর্মকর্তা বলছেন ‘সম্পূর্ণ নিভে গেছে’

ফায়ার সার্ভিস ও নৌবাহিনী বলছে, আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আবহাওয়া

আজও কালবৈশাখী ও শিলা বৃষ্টির সম্ভাবনা

৫৭ মিনিট আগে
push notification