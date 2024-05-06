Sundarbans fire doused after nearly three days: forest official

Firefighters today doused the fire that broke out at Chandpai range of East Sundarbans in Bagerhat on May 3.

There is no sign of fire in the area, Divisional Foreign Officer Kazi Mohammad Nurul Karim told our Bagerhat correspondent around 12:30pm.

The fire was brought under control but not completely doused when the firefighters wrapped up their operation for the day in the late afternoon yesterday.

The fire originated in Latif's Chila area near Amurbunia patrol post of the mangrove forest around 3:30pm.

Earlier, fire service said the efforts to douse the blaze suffered due to an absence of water sources nearby and the thick layer of leaves in the Sundarbans

Necessary measures were taken so that the fire could not spread further, they said.