3 killed in Khawaja Tower fire in Mohakhali

Fire brought under control

At least three were killed and 10 others injured in a fire that broke out at Khawaja Tower in Dhaka's Mohakhali area this evening.

The deceased are Rafiqul Islam, 65, resident of Mirpur, Aklima Rahman, 33, and Hasna Hena, 27, of Mohammadpur's Bosila area said police.

Rafiqul was pronounced dead after being brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost.

Photo: Prabir Das/Star

He worked as a project coordinator at Saif Powertec Ltd, on the 13th floor of the 14-storey building.

Firefighters recovered the body of Aklima from the 11th floor, said Md Mostafizur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Banani Police Station.

Meanwhile, Hasna Hena fell to her death while climbing down from the ninth floor of the building. Both worked at the office of an internet service provider on the ninth floor, said the OC citing eyewitnesses.

Hasna Hena was declared dead after being brought to Metropolitan Medical Center Limited in Mohakhali in the evening, said Shimul Chakrabarty, emergency medical officer of the hospital.

Photo: Prabir Das/Star

The hospital handed over the body to her husband.

Fire Service officials said, 10 people were rescued from the building on Bir Uttam AK Khandaker Road.

Eleven fire engines managed to bring the fire that broke out on the 12th floor of the 14-storey building under control around 7:29pm, said Rozina Akter, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters.

Photo: Prabir Das/Star

The fire official said they were informed of the fire at 4:58pm.

"We heard that several people were trapped inside. The cause of the fire could not be known immediately," Rozina had said earlier

Photo: Prabir Das/Star

Many on the 12th floor could be seen breaking windows, while others went to the roof to escape the fire.

Our correspondent from the spot reported around 7:00pm that heavy smoke was coming out from the 12th floor of the building.

Photo: Prabir Das/Star

Traffic movement on the Gulshan 1-Mohakhali link road has been halted. There are a number of gridlocks throughout the capital after the road was cordoned off.

The fire is causing significant disruption in internet and telecommunication services in the capital and across the country as the building houses operation centres of several international internet gateway (IIG) service providers, data centres, and interconnection exchanges (ICXs).

Photo: Shaheen Mollah/Star

The Fire DG and Dhaka North mayor went to the spot.

Teams of army, navy, air force, police, Ansar battalion and other agencies were present at the spot to assist with rescue operations.