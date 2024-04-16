2 killed as two buses collided head-on in Mymensingh

Two persons were killed and 15 others injured in a collision between two buses on Mymensingh-Tarakanda road in Tarakanda upazila this morning.

The identities of the victims could not be known immediately, police said.

Quoting locals, Md Wazed Ali, officer-in-charge of Tarakanda Police Station said two buses collided head on around 8.30am.

Ten of the injured were rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital and the condition of six was stated to be critical, the OC said.

On information, police recovered the bodies and also seized the buses but the drivers managed to flee the scene, said the OC. A case was lodged with the local police station.