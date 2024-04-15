2 killed in Gazipur motorcycle accident

A motorcyclist and his pillion rider were killed after their bike hit a roadside tree in ​​Kaliakoir upazila of Gazipur today.

The deceased are Safiuddin Khandkar, 19, son of Nurul Islam Khandkar, and Raihan Khandkar, 22, son of Nurul Amin Khandkar, of Goalbari village of Dhaka's Ashulia, reports our Gazipur correspondent quoting police.

Sub-Inspector of Kaliakoir Police Station Md Sajid said three youths, including Nurul and Raihan, were going towards Kaliakoir Bazar from Ashulia's Goalbari on a motorcycle this afternoon.

When they reached Shewratali around 6:00pm, their motorcycle crashed into a roadside tree after the rider lost control of the bike.

Nurul and Raihan died on the spot and another sustained injuries, said the policeman.

The SI said the bodies were handed over to the family without an autopsy.