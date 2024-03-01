Bailey Road fire
UNB, Dhaka
Fri Mar 1, 2024 01:56 PM
Last update on: Fri Mar 1, 2024 06:38 PM

Bailey Road fire

Bailey Road fire: PM expresses anger over lack of fire exit

UNB, Dhaka
Fri Mar 1, 2024 01:56 PM Last update on: Fri Mar 1, 2024 06:38 PM
Blaze-hit building has no fire exit

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed her anger over the absence of fire exits in the building on Bailey Road in the capital and instructed the relevant authorities to raise awareness among the public to prevent further loss of life in such tragedies.

"The fire that broke out in Bailey Road, that is a multi-storied building, but there was no fire exit," she said while addressing a programme marking 'National Insurance Day-2024' at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center in the capital jointly organised by Ministry of Finance and the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA).

She urged all to follow the rules and regulations while constructing any building.

"We always request our architects, at least when they design houses or buildings, keep a small open balcony, a fire exit or a ventilation. But architects will not listen and also the owners do not want to leave an inch of space," she said.

Sheikh Hasina said that 46 people died in Bailey Road fire incident. "What could be more painful than this," she said.

However, the prime minister said that the government has repeatedly instructed to install fire extinguishers and take fire safety measures in all buildings, but that is hardly followed.

"And I know there was no insurance, so they (victims in the Bailey Road fire incident) won't get anything (as compensation). Awareness is needed in these cases," she said.

