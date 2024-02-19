Pakistan Polls: PTI wants judicial body to probe rigging allegations

A key aide of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's party yesterday commented on Saturday's press conference by the Rawalpindi commissioner — wherein he made rigging allegations in the country's February 8 elections.

"This is the first time that a commissioner delivers a press conference according to his conscience," PTI's Gohar Ali Khan said. He further said that a judicial commission should be formed on the allegations levelled and an inquiry should be conducted, adding that the results should be shared with the public.

At the press conference on Saturday, former commissioner of Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chattha alleged that the elections were rigged in favour of Nawaz Sharif-led PML-N. Pakistan's election commission later formed a high-level committee to probe the explosive allegations.

After the press conference, the outgoing commissioner surrendered himself to the police, who arrested him and sealed his office.

However, a police spokesman said the commissioner was not arrested as there were no cases against him, but he was in the "custody" after the allegations. Chattha has been shifted to some unknown place.

A senior district administration official said security of the polling staff, returning and district returning officers had been increased and election material and data has been secured.

Meanwhile, the talks between the PPP and the PML-N to devise a power-sharing formula in the upcoming coalition government remained inconclusive, though both sides claimed "significant progress" in the discussions.

The third meeting between the Contact and Coordination Committees (CCCs) of the two parties, which took place on Saturday evening, remained inconclusive and both decided to meet again today to finalise the power-sharing formula.

A brief announcement issued by PML-N after the meeting stated that there had been "significant progress" in talks with both sides, stressing the need for a "strong democratic government".

In the last meeting on Thursday, representatives of both parties sought more time to assess the proposals discussed in the first meeting.

The PPP has assured PML-N of its support in the government formation and election of the next prime minister on the condition that, in return, it will get key constitutional offices, including that of the president.

The PPP has also announced that despite supporting the PML-N at the centre, the party will not take ministries in the federal cabinet. Sources said the PML-N had been vigorously trying to change PPP's minds on the issue of ministries before discussing the constitutional offices. The latter has so far refused to budge.