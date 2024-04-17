Maharashtra CM visits Salman Khan's home, assures him of protection

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde yesterday met with Bollywood super star Salman Khan at the latter's residence in Mumbai and assured him of protection after two persons were arrested in connection with firing outside the actor's house.

Talking to reporters, Shinde said stringent action will be taken against those involved in the firing.

Shinde also said he has instructed the Mumbai police commissioner to beef up security cover for Salman and his family members. Salman's father Salim Khan was also present during the meeting, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

"I have assured Salman Khan that the government stands behind him and his safety is the government's responsibility. The government will ensure that no one dares do such an act in Mumbai," Shinde said.

Two persons -- Vicky Gupta, 24, and Sagar Pal, 21, -- were arrested on Monday night from Gujarat in connection with the firing incident. One of them, who was riding pillion on a motorcycle, fired four rounds -- one of which hit the wall and another the gallery of Khan's residence, according to police.

"Police are investigating and the truth will come out. Police will find out who is behind the incident. Strict action will be taken against them," Shinde said

In the firing incident which occurred on Sunday early morning, two men opened fire outside Galaxy Apartments, where the actor resides, and fled from the spot.

According to preliminary investigation, the suspects arrived at the scene on a motorcycle wearing helmets, indicating a "meticulously planned attack". They fired four rounds and left a live cartridge at the scene.