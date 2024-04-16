Firing outside Salman Khan's home: 2 arrested from Gujarat

Two persons, including the man who allegedly opened fire outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai, have been arrested from Gujarat, Mumbai police said today.

The duo were held from Bhuj town of Gujarat by a team of Mumbai police, a senior official said, adding the arrested men were identified as Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

They will be taken to Mumbai for further investigation, he added.

In the firing incident which occurred on Sunday early morning, two men opened fire outside Galaxy Apartments, where the actor resides, and fled from the spot.

According to preliminary investigation, the suspects arrived at the scene on a motorcycle wearing helmets, indicating a "meticulously planned attack". They fired four rounds and left a live cartridge at the scene.

Earlier, the Mumbai Crime Branch had summoned two individuals for questioning in connection with the incident.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to Salman over phone regarding the incident. Shinde also discussed the issue with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and suggested increasing the actor's security.