Air Force Jet Crash
Our Correspondent, Faridpur
Wed Jul 23, 2025 03:05 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 23, 2025 08:43 AM

Most Viewed

Air Force Jet Crash
Air Force Jet Crash

Raisa Moni found, but only to be buried

Wed Jul 23, 2025 03:05 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 23, 2025 08:43 AM
Our Correspondent, Faridpur
Wed Jul 23, 2025 03:05 AM Last update on: Wed Jul 23, 2025 08:43 AM
milestone schoolgirl raisa body found
Photo: Collected
For over 24 hours, 11-year-old Raisa Moni’s family had been searching for her frantically. From one hospital to another, from the crash site to morgues, they clung to the hope that she was among the rescued, that she was somewhere -- alive.

 

For over 24 hours, 11-year-old Raisa Moni's family had been searching for her frantically. From one hospital to another, from the crash site to morgues, they clung to the hope that she was among the rescued, that she was somewhere -- alive.

Just after a battle aircraft crashed into the ground floor of a two-storey building of Milestone School and College, the mother of Raisa Moni, a third-grader at the school, stood undeterred on campus, desperately searching for her little girl.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

After waiting till late in the evening, Raisa's uncle Jakir Hossain took over the search, sending her exhausted mother home. "I went to Dhaka Medical, CMH, Uttara Adhunik, and four other hospitals. I can't find our Raisa," he said on Monday night.

After a day of relentless searching, Raisa's charred body was discovered and identified at Dhaka's Combined Military Hospital (CMH), her uncle Imdadul Sheikh told The Daily Star at 8:45pm last night.

Raisa is among the 31 who have died so far in the fatal jet crash.

Earlier in the afternoon, the child's father, Shahabul Sheikh, a businessperson, identified her body at the CMH morgue.

The family, hailing from Faridpur's Alfadanga upazila, currently live in the capital's Mirpur area.

Raisa was the second of three siblings, with an elder sister and a younger brother.

Her uncle Imdadul told this correspondent, "Since the crash, we had been searching frantically for Raisa.

"Today [yesterday] around 1:30–2:00pm, we received confirmation that she is no longer with us. Her father identified her body."

He said Raisa suffered 80 percent burns, mostly from her head to abdomen. Despite the severity of the injuries, her father was able to identify her face.

Following the identification, Raisa's remains were sent from CMH to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for DNA sampling.

Police said her body would be handed over to the family after the samples were collected.

Once released, her body will be taken to her ancestral home in Bajra village in Alfadanga upazila, where she will be laid to rest.

Related topic:
milestone schoolgirl raisa body foundPlane crashmilestone
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

milestone school plane crash

Uttara air crash exposes deadly gaps

16h ago

To mourn meaningfully is to demand change

21h ago
training flight crashes in Bangladesh

15 dead in as many training flight crashes in 2 decades

1d ago
Milestone jet crash

Cinema halls closed in solidarity after Milestone jet crash

1d ago

At least 20 killed as Air Force jet crashes into Milestone College campus in Uttara

2d ago
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

‘সন্তানের এমন করুণ মৃত্যু আর কোনো বাবা-মাকে যেন দেখতে না হয়’

ঢাকার মতো জনবহুল শহরে বিমান বাহিনীর প্রশিক্ষণের অনুমতি না দেওয়ার জন্য সরকারের কাছে অনুরোধ জানান তিনি।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

পোড়া শরীর নিয়ে নিজেই সাহায্যের জন্য ছুটছিল রোহান

১ ঘণ্টা আগে