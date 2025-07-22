TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Jul 22, 2025 12:03 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 22, 2025 12:16 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film
TV & Film

Cinema halls closed in solidarity after Milestone jet crash

Tue Jul 22, 2025 12:03 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 22, 2025 12:16 PM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Jul 22, 2025 12:03 PM Last update on: Tue Jul 22, 2025 12:16 PM
Milestone jet crash
Photo: Probir Das

Following the tragic crash of a Bangladesh Air Force F7 BGI training aircraft in Diabari, Uttara, that claimed at least 27 lives and injured over 78, the Film Exhibitors Association has called for a nationwide cinema hall shutdown today (July 22).

The aircraft crashed on the premises of Milestone School and College, resulting in the deaths of mostly students and leaving the nation in shock. In response, the government has declared today a one-day state of mourning.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Expressing solidarity with the victims and their families, the Film Exhibitors Association issued a statement late last night. Secretary Awlad Hossain said the organisation is "deeply saddened by the loss of so many young lives" and prays for the swift recovery of those injured.

"In mourning and solidarity with the grieving families, we urge all cinema halls across the country to suspend screenings for the entire day tomorrow," the statement read.

Read more

25 children among 27 killed in Milestone jet crash

Related topic:
milestoneMilestone aircraft crashMilestone jet crashMilestone School plane crashAir Force F-7 BJI training aircraft crashes at Milestone College Uttara
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Milestone Jet crash

What led to the Milestone tragedy?

1d ago
milestone school plane crash

Uttara air crash exposes deadly gaps

2d ago

Shakib only second player to 6K runs and 400 wickets in T20s

2y ago
We need a revival of our conscience

We need a revival of our conscience

10h ago
Uttara Milestone College plane crash: At least 19 dead, celebrities rally to support victims and families

Uttara Milestone College plane crash: At least 19 dead, celebrities rally to support victims and families

3d ago
|অনুসন্ধানী প্রতিবেদন

সরাসরি গুলির নির্দেশ হাসিনার

দ্য ডেইলি স্টারের মাসব্যাপী অনুসন্ধানে উঠে এসেছে, পলাতক সাবেক প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা সেই সময়ে রাষ্ট্রীয় বাহিনীগুলোকে নির্দেশ দেওয়ার পরেই প্রাণঘাতী অস্ত্রের ব্যবহার বেড়ে যায়। যাচাইকৃত ফোনালাপেও...

৮ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

১৫ বছরে আওয়ামী সন্ত্রাসে নিহতদের তালিকা প্রস্তুতের নির্দেশ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে