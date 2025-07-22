Cinema halls closed in solidarity after Milestone jet crash

Following the tragic crash of a Bangladesh Air Force F7 BGI training aircraft in Diabari, Uttara, that claimed at least 27 lives and injured over 78, the Film Exhibitors Association has called for a nationwide cinema hall shutdown today (July 22).

The aircraft crashed on the premises of Milestone School and College, resulting in the deaths of mostly students and leaving the nation in shock. In response, the government has declared today a one-day state of mourning.

Expressing solidarity with the victims and their families, the Film Exhibitors Association issued a statement late last night. Secretary Awlad Hossain said the organisation is "deeply saddened by the loss of so many young lives" and prays for the swift recovery of those injured.

"In mourning and solidarity with the grieving families, we urge all cinema halls across the country to suspend screenings for the entire day tomorrow," the statement read.