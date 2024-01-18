The Legacy of Beauty Boarding

Illustration: Maisha Syeda; Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

Nestled in bustling Bangla Bazar, Old Dhaka, Beauty Boarding is steeped in beauty, serenity, and cultural history. At Shirish Das Lane, Beauty Boarding stands as a motel, an eatery, a heritage building, and so much more.

The Boarding started its journey in 1949, putting it as one of the establishments in the capital that has survived through generations. What distinguishes Beauty Boarding is that the place is architecturally beautiful and was once a meeting place for luminaries from the literary world.

Writers and poets used to come and engage in conversations here at Beauty Boarding. Even poet Shamsur Rahman used to frequent the place, among several others.

The establishment has also seen its fair share of tragedies. In 1971, the Pakistan army killed the owner along with several members of the staff and guests.

Today, Beauty Boarding is a must-see place for anyone who loves Puran Dhaka or Bangla literature!

