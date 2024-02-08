Old Dhaka's Ruplal House and its Armenian connection

Illustration: Maisha Syeda; Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed/LS Archive

Ruplal House is one of the most renowned old edifices of Dhaka. Located in the Farashganj area, it is steeped in history and boasts elegant architecture, and despite its pitiful present-day condition where the building is crying for conservation, the premises is still visited by numerous heritage enthusiasts.

The mansion was once the home of the affluent and influential merchant Ruplal Das and his family, and hence the stories of their wealth and opulence spin around Ruplal House even today.

However, there is a prologue to all that! Originally, the site/building belonged to an Armenian landlord, named Aratoon. Ruplal Das and his family purchased it later and made it into what is now the historic Ruplal House.

Now, Aratoon himself was a very interesting character! Due to his refined taste and many interests, locals dubbed him "Soukhin" Aratoon.

The interesting name is demanding of a brief bio.

Syed Muhammed Taifoor, in his book Glimpses of Old Dhaka, wrote about this Mymensingh zamindar, "He had a big residential building in Farashgunj on the riverbank where he lived in great luxury. Cock-fighting, pigeon-flying, and kite-flying were his favourite hobbies… His descendants sold out the estates to Khajeh Alimullah. They spread out to Calcutta and lived there as big merchants."

Indeed, Dhaka's history is in layers!

Other sources: "Dhaka: Smriti Bismritir Nagari (Volume-1)" by Muntassir Mamoon; Banglapedia

