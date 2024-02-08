My Dhaka
M H Haider
Thu Feb 8, 2024 05:00 PM
Last update on: Thu Feb 8, 2024 05:00 PM

Most Viewed

My Dhaka

Old Dhaka's Ruplal House and its Armenian connection

M H Haider
Thu Feb 8, 2024 05:00 PM Last update on: Thu Feb 8, 2024 05:00 PM
Ruplal House; Ruplal House photos; Old Dhaka; Farashganj; Armenian; Aratoon; Ruplal Das
Illustration: Maisha Syeda; Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed/LS Archive

Ruplal House is one of the most renowned old edifices of Dhaka. Located in the Farashganj area, it is steeped in history and boasts elegant architecture, and despite its pitiful present-day condition where the building is crying for conservation, the premises is still visited by numerous heritage enthusiasts.

The mansion was once the home of the affluent and influential merchant Ruplal Das and his family, and hence the stories of their wealth and opulence spin around Ruplal House even today.

However, there is a prologue to all that! Originally, the site/building belonged to an Armenian landlord, named Aratoon. Ruplal Das and his family purchased it later and made it into what is now the historic Ruplal House.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Now, Aratoon himself was a very interesting character! Due to his refined taste and many interests, locals dubbed him "Soukhin" Aratoon.

The interesting name is demanding of a brief bio.

Syed Muhammed Taifoor, in his book Glimpses of Old Dhaka, wrote about this Mymensingh zamindar, "He had a big residential building in Farashgunj on the riverbank where he lived in great luxury. Cock-fighting, pigeon-flying, and kite-flying were his favourite hobbies… His descendants sold out the estates to Khajeh Alimullah. They spread out to Calcutta and lived there as big merchants."

Indeed, Dhaka's history is in layers!

Other sources: "Dhaka: Smriti Bismritir Nagari (Volume-1)" by Muntassir Mamoon; Banglapedia 
 

Related topic:
Ruplal HouseMy dhaka
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Save Ruplal House (video)

Where did the word ‘nihari’ come from?

1w ago

Chawk Bazar of the olden times

Curzon Hall: Beyond Dhaka University!

Dhaka's lost bridges

|ক্যাম্পাস

জাহাঙ্গীরনগর বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়: প্রশাসন-ছাত্রলীগের ‘আন্ডারস্টান্ডিং’

বিক্ষোভকারীরা বলছেন, হলে হলে ছাত্রলীগের দৌরাত্ম্য এবং প্রশাসনের মদদের কারণে অপরাধমূলক ঘটনা ঘটে চলেছে

১৪ মিনিট আগে
|শিক্ষা

১৫ রমজান পর্যন্ত মাধ্যমিক, ১০ রমজান পর্যন্ত প্রাথমিক শিক্ষাপ্রতিষ্ঠান চালু থাকবে

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X