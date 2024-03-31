My Dhaka
M H Haider
Sun Mar 31, 2024 03:24 PM
Last update on: Sun Mar 31, 2024 03:27 PM

Most Viewed

My Dhaka

The origins of haleem

M H Haider
Sun Mar 31, 2024 03:24 PM Last update on: Sun Mar 31, 2024 03:27 PM
Illustration: Maisha Syeda; Photo: Simra Khan/LS Archive

When was the last time you spent an entire month of Ramadan without eating haleem at least once?  This food has indeed survived the test of time!

Haleem can be traced as far back as the 10th century — in an Arabic cookbook, Kitab al Tabikh. In the book, there is mention of a dish named "harees" or "hareesa." This porridge-like delicacy, still eaten in many parts of the world, is believed to be the origin of the haleem that we enjoy today.  

In Dhaka, haleem was introduced during the Mughal era.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Source: Dhakai Khabar O Khaddo Sangskriti by Sadur Rahman; The Haleem Evolution by Subhabrata Maitra (published in The Daily Star)
 

Related topic:
haleemMy dhaka
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Beyond borders: Expatriates’ testimonies on Dhaka

The Legacy of Beauty Boarding

The Dhaka Gate Cannon: Secrets of Bibi Mariam

1w ago

The Wonder of Saat Gombuj Masjid

The beginning of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban

আহসানুল ইসলাম টিটু, ভারতীয় পেঁয়াজ, পেঁয়াজ আমদানি,
|অর্থনীতি

ভারতীয় পেঁয়াজের প্রথম চালান আসছে আজ রাতে: বাণিজ্য প্রতিমন্ত্রী

প্রতি কেজি ভারতীয় পেঁয়াজ খুচরা পর্যায়ে ৪০ টাকা দরে বিক্রি হবে বলেও জানান তিনি।

৩৬ মিনিট আগে
|ছাত্র রাজনীতি ও অন্যান্য

শহীদ মিনারে প্রতিবাদ শেষে বুয়েট ক্যাম্পাসে ছাত্রলীগ

২৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification