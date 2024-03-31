The origins of haleem

Illustration: Maisha Syeda; Photo: Simra Khan/LS Archive

When was the last time you spent an entire month of Ramadan without eating haleem at least once? This food has indeed survived the test of time!

Haleem can be traced as far back as the 10th century — in an Arabic cookbook, Kitab al Tabikh. In the book, there is mention of a dish named "harees" or "hareesa." This porridge-like delicacy, still eaten in many parts of the world, is believed to be the origin of the haleem that we enjoy today.

In Dhaka, haleem was introduced during the Mughal era.

