The beautiful gate of Dhaka Christian Cemetery

Illustration: Ashif Ahmed Rudro; Photo: Prabir Das

Just a couple of minutes' walk from Baldah Garden, there is an underrated treasure trove — a whole cluster of historical gems that are hidden from passersby: Dhaka Christian Cemetery. From graves of antiquity to mysterious tombs in ruins, the cemetery is shrouded in greenery as much it is in ambiguity.

After all, we are talking about a graveyard that is very old. According to Perween Hasan's chapter in the book "Dhaka Past, Present, Future," the oldest grave in the compound dates back to 1774!

In addition to the exquisite tombstones and elegant mausoleums — some of which we hope to present to you in future episodes of this ongoing "Did You Know" series — there is also a splendid gateway. It is not the gate you see from the street, but rather a gate from the olden times that you will come across if you enter the premises.

When Bishop Reginald Heber, an Englishman, visited this cemetery 200 years ago (in 1824) to consecrate it, he saw this "old Moorish gate-way," as mentioned in his travelogue.

As you can see in the photo, this gateway, having intricate motifs and a graceful arched entrance, has the potential to become a Dhaka attraction, along with the rest of the cemetery. But many Dhaka dwellers do not even know of its existence. Well, now you know!

