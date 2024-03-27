DNCC in action: Transforming Dhaka with vibrant murals

Dhaka North's newest venture is painting murals on flyovers, dustbin depots, free walls and spaces to make city streets look vibrant and colourful.

Mayor Md Atiqul Islam of the Dhaka North City Corporation has taken the initiative to paint Dhaka in flamboyant colours and folk art. Personally, I like the over-the-top graffiti.

However, many have raised questions about the quality of the artwork and the repeated use of the same traditional motifs.

To give murals a distinctively different spin, artist, Nabila Rahman, founder of "Art & Soul", is spearheading a project in Banani Road 21/A, with approval and funding of DNCC Mayor's office and under the patronage of mayor and an important donor, Ameenah Ahmed, of the Meena Trust.

Emphasising the fact that she chooses to pay tribute to the almost lost or neglected flora and fauna of Dhaka city, Nabila said, "With the generous funding from both donors, Art & Soul has brought together nine talented artists to create a stunning 250-square-foot mural on one of the walls of Banani Bidyaniketan School and College."

The project manager and co-curator, renowned artist and teacher Fareha Zeba, says "Krishnochuras lighting up our streets in April and May rarely gets the spotlight it deserves. So, this large wall is painted with the fiery red flowers as the centre of focus."

Artist Shakti Bhowmik explained how there is no background colour because they wanted to highlight their subject in realistic art forms.

"We decided on an off-tone theme and not go with pop art in garish colours. Also, we did not want to go with any message or famous quotes."

The team felt that we destroy nature to build cities but forget that the city also belongs to the trees and the animals.

Dhaka once had hornbills, wild cats, foxes, squirrels, vultures, parrots, and cranes but now we hardly get to see even crows.

"This mural will be a beautiful reflection of Bangladesh's diversity and beauty, featuring immersive 3D and realistic natural elements, with animals and birds claiming the streets as their own. It's not just a static piece of art; it's an interactive experience designed to be shared and enjoyed by everyone," Nabila said.

This project aims to foster a sense of community and belonging, sparking conversations, and inspiring positive changes and awareness of sharing our city with animals.

The mural project was open for all to see from yesterday onwards, to enjoy, and create moments, and memories in the selfie zones.

"We have exclusively ordered Berger weather coat paint in our chosen colour palette of 10 lighter and darker shades of the primary colours, and contrasting accent tones.

"This wall is good for six years and with the school trees shading the wall, it will not fade easily. Moreover, the city corporation has cameras installed at strategic points to ensure that it is protected from vandalism," said Zeba.

Nabila Rahman, with her vast experience as a gallery curator and owner, feels that she wants to bring art outside the gallery's walls. She intends to have a quick response (QR) code set up, which children can scan on their devices and gather information about each animal drawn on the wall.

"This is the beginning of many such projects, and hopefully it will make people kinder and gentler to the city's bio-diversity," she said.