Bangladeshi female artists celebrate everyday heroines with inspiring mural

Fearless Collective, a South Asian female-only artist collective, renowned for its transformative art initiatives, recently completed a vibrant mural in Bangladesh. Led by Fearless Ambassador Taiara Farhana Tareque, alongside a talented team of Bangladeshi female artists, including Dibarah Mahboob (Fearless Ambassador), Papia Sarwar Dithi, Sayed Maisha, Protiti Iqbal, and Mehzabeen Hasan Mouri, the mural stands as a powerful tribute to the resilience and strength of the Geneva camp community's everyday heroines.

Located in Studio 6/6 in Mohammadpur, the mural project engaged an all-woman team and leadership, supported by male allies, to create a symbol of empowerment and solidarity. Completed in less than a week, the project concluded with a communal iftar feast for participants of the Council of Minorities, highlighting the spirit of inclusivity and community collaboration.

Fearless Collective's commitment to amplifying marginalised voices and reclaiming public spaces through art is reflected in this project. By empowering Bangladeshi female artists to lead and create meaningful change in their communities, Fearless Collective continues to inspire a new generation of artists and activists.

"In this country we usually find large-scale imagery of advertisements and politicians propped up, but not the hardworking people supporting it all. Together, we can harness the power of art to drive social change and create a more inclusive world," says Taiara Farhana Tareque, Fearless Ambassador and leader of this current project. "We're proud to be part of Fearless Collective's mission to empower women and amplify their voices."

"Our experience in leading this mural project has been transformative," Dibarah Mahboob stated, also a Fearless Ambassador, adding," It's not just about the art; it's about the stories we tell and the impact we can make as women, and overcoming iconophobia in public art."

To learn more about Fearless Collective and its initiatives, visit https://fearlesscollective.org.

Photo: Mehbuba Mahzabeen Hasan