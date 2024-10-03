Why wait for the 'perfect moment'? Start these 5 micro habits today!

We have all experienced it—the period when we hold out for the perfect moment to make changes in our lives. The reality is, there's no such thing as the "right time" to start. The important thing is to take action now, even if it's just a small step, and allow those small actions to build momentum over time.

So, here are some micro habits that can positively transform your life.

Photo: Collected / Alexandra Fuller / Unsplash

Reading one page of a book every day

Reading at least one page of a book helps you focus and improves your concentration. Reading regularly contributes to personal growth, in terms of knowledge, creativity and so on. Moreover, it's a great way to reduce stress as it offers a break from your hectic life.

Photo: Collected / Gabriel Beaudry / Unsplash

Cleaning your desk

Your workspace is a reflection of who you are. Whether it's your study desk at home or your office, a clean workstation enhances your mood and mental clarity. A well-organised desk reduces stress and anxiety as there are no distractions in front of you. Get into the habit of cleaning your desk at least for a few minutes every day. This will boost your productivity and create a more focused and effective environment in your work or study.

Photo: Collected / rupixen / Unsplash

Listening to a podcast for ten minutes

A ten-minute podcast session does not seem like a lot but you can grasp a new idea or concept within these few minutes. A podcast helps you to absorb new perspectives. Paying attention to a podcast helps you become an active listener, which can also improve your communication skills.

Photo: Collected / Eduardo Cano Photo Co. / Unsplash

Exercising for a few minutes

Although it's just a few minutes each day, it can have a big impact on your body and mind. A new study finds that only 20 minutes of low-intensity exercise increases energy levels by 20 per cent and reduces fatigue symptoms by 65 per cent!

Exercising releases endorphins or "feel-good" hormones that can improve your mood and reduce stress or anxiety throughout the day.

Drinking a glass of water to start your day

Drinking at least one glass of water right after you wake up might help your body recover from nightly dehydration. Proper hydration in the morning can improve your physical and mental health, from boosting energy to reducing fatigue. This habit also stimulates the digestive system and prepares the body for efficient daily nutrient absorption.