Housing, food may top the manifestos

Panels contesting Ducsu election are signalling key reform priorities in their upcoming manifestos, including accommodation, food quality, research, campus safety, employment, transport and administrative overhaul.

The university is set to publish the final list of candidates on August 26, with formal campaigning beginning the same day. At least nine panels have been announced, alongside several independents.

While most panels are yet to unveil their manifestos, leaders are already outlining pledges in conversations with students and the media.

The Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal-backed panel has pledged to transform Dhaka University into a fully residential university. Its VP candidate Abidul Islam Khan said, "When the full manifesto is unveiled, you'll see it all. For now, one thing that will be included in our manifesto is uprooting the culture of guest rooms and common rooms ['gono rooms'] permanently."

The panel's VP, general secretary and assistant general secretary candidates visited three hall canteens yesterday. "While I ate there, I tried to identify problems myself and also spoke to students to include solutions in our manifesto," GS candidate Tanvir Baree Hamim told The Daily Star.

Abu Baker Mojumder, GS candidate of Boishommo Birodhi Shikkharthi Sangsad, backed by Bangladesh Gonotantrik Chhatra Sangsad, said, "This panel is different from others in terms of political commitment, especially with a clear pledge to stop politics in dormitories and academic premises.

"We are also working on the idea of 'One Student, One Bed'. This mainly aims to ensure a seat for each student."

Jabir Ahmad Jubel, AGS candidate from Pratirodh Parshad, said their panel is prioritising four issues: accommodation crisis, transport shortage, food quality and affordability, and administrative complexities.

"Non-residential students face major difficulties with transport. According to the current bus schedule, they have to leave by 5:00pm. We want to make sure that university buses run at least till 8:00pm."

Independent VP candidate Umama Fatema of "Swatantra Shikkharthi Oikya" earlier said, "My goal is to build a politically conscious and academically sound campus." She promised teacher evaluation by students, syllabus redesign, and expanded classroom facilities.

The Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed "Oikkoboddho Shikkharthi Jote" will address accommodation and student security, especially for women. Its VP candidate Abu Shadik Kayem said, "Security at halls and the safety of students' food are also included."

Other panels include Chhatra Odhikar Parishad-backed "Ducsu for Change"; Islami Chhatra Andolan's "Socheton Shikkharthi Sangsad"; former NCP leader Mahin Sarkar's independent panel "DU First"; and Aparajeyo 71–Adomyo 24 Parishad, a left-leaning coalition of Bangladesh Chhatra Union, Samajtantrik Chhatra Front and BCL (Jasod).

ALLEGATIONS AHEAD OF POLLS

Shibir's VP candidate Abu Shadik Kayem alleged rivals were spreading propaganda and cyberbullying female candidates. "Our opponents are failing to face us ideologically, so they are resorting to propaganda. They are bullying our sisters online. We call on them to compete with ideas, merit and new initiatives instead."

GS candidate for Shibir SM Farhad accused the election commission of favouring one side. "Even after clear violations of the code of conduct, the commission is protecting one side. We are worried about the fairness of the polls."

Abu Baker Majumder, GS candidate of Boishommo Birodhi Shikkharthi Sangsad, accused JCD nominee Tanvir Baree Hamim of repeatedly violating election rules.

"During nomination collection, Hamim entered with slogans, which is against the code. He posted campaign content on Facebook and even used posters with Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman's photos. These too are violations."

Chief Returning Officer Prof Zashim Uddin said no formal complaints of code violations had been submitted. "By August 25, candidates may withdraw. We hope to conduct this election in a safe environment for the benefit of students and the country," he told reporters.

DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed Khan described the Ducsu polls as a major event and urged all candidates to maintain discipline. "As long as you hold my hand, I will stay on the ground. If you let go, I will make it clear to everyone where I am being obstructed."

The appeal period for cancelled nominations ended yesterday, with 34 appeals filed. The final list of candidates will be released on August 26. According to the preliminary list, 48 candidates are contesting for VP, 19 for GS and 28 for AGS posts.

In total, 565 nomination forms were collected for the 28 central posts, while 1,226 were collected for the 18 hall unions.