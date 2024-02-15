Dhanmondi's unimaginable past

Illustration: Maisha Syeda; Photo: Orchid Chakma

The busy, modern, chaotic Dhanmondi almost seems to have no time for the past, except for certain hints like the Mughal-era Eidgah on Saat Masjid Road, and the name of the road itself — referring to the old Saat Gombuj Masjid in relative proximity. The area seems to simply rush forward with its numerous eateries, educational institutions, and the like.

History, however, is hard to erase. The name itself, historians have argued, is reminiscent of olden times. Many believe Dhanmondi may have a paddy connection — "dhan". One theory suggests that paddy used to be cultivated here and that is how the name Dhanmondi came about. Another theory claims that a haat (market) used to sit in the area, where paddy (among other items) was sold.

In his book, Dacca: History and Romance in Place Names, Azimusshan Haider elaborated, "It derives its name presumably not from the fact that paddy once used to grow at what now is a posh residential area, but more likely because here used to be held a Haat (impromptu market) of paddy (and other cereals) brought from rural areas."

Hard to imagine Dhanmondi like that!

