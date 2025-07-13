Safiuddin Shilpalay unveils Monsoor Kazee’s ‘Co-existence of Abstract’

Acclaimed Bangladeshi artist Muhammad Monsoor Kazee has returned with his third solo exhibition titled "Co-existence of Abstract", now open at Safiuddin Shilpalay, Dhanmondi.

The exhibition, running from July 11 to 15, features nearly 70 paintings, including selections from his celebrated "Emotion Series" and "Face Series".

"Co-existence of Abstract" was inaugurated in a vibrant ceremony attended by luminaries from the country's art community last Friday. Prof Emeritus Rafiqun Nabi graced the event as the chief guest, joined by renowned freedom fighter and artist Prof Syed Abul Barq Alvi, and eminent painter Prof Syed Saiful Kabir. The session was chaired by Prof Mizanur Rahim.

Kazee's works are deep meditations on form, emotion, and transcendence. His visual language navigates the delicate tension between geometry and spontaneity, often dissolving recognisable forms into pure abstraction.

Photo: Courtesy

"My paintings are expressions of direct sensory experience," said Kazee at the event. "Through geometric forms, lines, and colour, I attempt to build an inward-looking world—felt deeply, though not always explained."

In the "Face Series", portraiture becomes a journey toward abstraction, while the "Emotion Series" presents quiet yet powerful reflections of inner feeling and spiritual depth.

Prof Rafiqun Nabi noted, "There's a beautiful play of fragmentation and renewal in Monsoor Kazee's approach. His work is boldly experimental and profoundly distinct."

Art lovers, students, and fellow artists gathered on the opening day, captivated by Kazee's ability to bridge sensory experience with contemplative visual language. The exhibition is open daily from 5pm to 8pm until July 15.