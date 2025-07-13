‘Esha Murder’ heads to OTT after theatrical run

Badhon-starrer murder mystery becomes first Qurbani Eid release to hit streaming

The Eid-ul-Azha 2025 film season is beginning to make its transition to digital platforms, with Azmeri Haque Badhon's "Esha Murder: Kormofol" leading the charge.

Streaming platform Binge confirmed on Friday, through a poster shared on its official Facebook page, that the film will soon be available for viewing. The release is expected within this week.

Directed by Sunny Sanwar, "Esha Murder" was one of six films released in cinemas during this Qurbani Eid. While titles like "Taandob," "Utshob", and "Insaaf" continue to screen in major cineplexes, "Esha Murder" becomes the first among the lot to secure an OTT release.

Photo: Collected

The film belongs to the murder mystery genre and follows the investigation of a disturbing series of crimes—three young women raped and murdered in the same district. Azmeri Haque Badhon plays the lead role of police officer Leena, tasked with uncovering the truth.

This marks Badhon's first portrayal of a police character. Her performance has been noted for its seriousness and attention to detail. Despite a lukewarm start at the box office, the film gradually gained momentum, helped in part by Badhon's promotional efforts, which saw her visiting various cinemas across the country.

In a recent statement, Badhon expressed gratitude to the producers for supporting a female-led project, especially in a film industry where such ventures remain uncommon. She also encouraged other producers to take similar creative risks.

"I had requested that the film be screened in single theatres, so it could reach more people," she said. "With the OTT release, that dream is finally coming true."

Badhon has long been an advocate for increasing the presence of women in mainstream cinema, both in front of and behind the camera. Her performance in "Esha Murder" adds to a growing list of serious roles undertaken by the actress in recent years.