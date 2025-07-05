Puja cruises to fame

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

After securing a spot in the top 10 of "Lux Superstar" in 2018, Puja Agnes Cruze chose patience over haste when it came to making her silver screen debut. Now, years later, her moment finally arrived with "Esha Murder", where she plays the titular role, a role that not only marks her cinematic breakthrough but also fulfills a dream she has cherished since childhood.

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with The Daily Star, the emerging actress opened up about the long road to her debut and the dreams that guided her throughout.

"I used to watch 'Lux Superstar' since I was a little girl," Puja recalled with a smile. "Back then, I would imagine myself on that stage and tell myself, 'One day, I'll be there.'"

Her dream first took shape during the iconic season that crowned Zakia Bari Mamo as the winner, with Azmeri Haque Badhan and Bindu as runners-up. "Interestingly, it was that very season that ignited my passion. Who knew that years later, I would be sharing the screen with Badhan apu! Life really has its beautiful ways of coming full circle."

Her journey into the spotlight was anything but easy. "I participated in 2018, as that year felt like the right time to step forward, to take a chance on the dream I'd been carrying for so long. I was named the 'Most Confident' during my run, and that title meant the world to me," she shared.

Without any connections in the media industry, Puja had to carve her own path from scratch. "I didn't have friends or family in the field, nor did I even know how to approach people who could offer me opportunities," she admitted. "But I believed that with persistence and the right project, the right time would come. 'Lux Superstar' became that launching pad — a platform that set me on the right track." "Esha Murder" not only gave her a strong character to portray but also the platform to truly begin her journey in the world of cinema.

She took music lessons at Kabi Kazi Nazrul Academy for eight years, and her mother has taught her dance since childhood. If she were ever asked what she wanted to become, she would repeatedly respond, "Nothing else but an artiste."

Puja, who also made a mark as a ramp model, explained why she took her time before stepping into films. "After 'Lux Superstar', I was regularly walking in ramp shows and staying active in the fashion scene," she shared. "During that time, I did receive several offers for acting — but I'll admit, it was mostly me who turned them down. None of the roles felt right. I was waiting for something that would truly give me the confidence to take that first step into cinema. That said, there was also an invisible barrier — no one had really seen how I acted, so many were hesitant to take a chance on me. And to be honest, our industry still lacks a proper audition system where newcomers like me can prove themselves and get opportunities based on merit."

The journey to her first film took shape only after a long wait for the right role, one she could truly connect with. "The story behind joining 'Esha Murder' still feels like it was destined," Puja shared. "After years of waiting and not finding a role I felt confident enough to portray, I finally decided to take a break and pursue my Master's degree abroad. But just then, as if by fate, Sunny bhai approached me with this project. I gave the audition, and fortunately, luck was on my side. I was cast as Esha — a character that has now become my identity to the audience."

Although they didn't share much screen time in "Esha Murder", Puja gradually formed a heartfelt bond with Badhan during the shoot. "Badhan apu's character in the story enters after Esha is already murdered, so our connection didn't grow from working in scenes together," Puja explained. "It actually developed off-screen — on set, and especially during the promotions for the film, we spent time talking and sharing moments."

She fondly recalled being captivated by Badhan's performance. "I used to quietly watch her during her scenes, completely mesmerised by her acting. At first, I was really nervous — she's a senior, someone who's been to Cannes, and honestly, someone I've looked up to since childhood. But she was so warm and welcoming. She made me feel completely at ease, and even praised my performance to Sunny bhai. That meant the world to me."

Having proved herself with "Esha Murder", Puja is now eager to take on more diverse roles that allow her to grow as an actor. "I'm open to commercial films that include action or dance," she said. "But what I truly look for are stories that challenge me and justify my talent. I want to work more frequently now, and my full focus is on films!"