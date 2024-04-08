Shopno Jabe Bari – more than a song!

As the calendar pages flutter closer to Eid, a familiar tune whispers through the air, nudging our hearts towards home — Shopno Jabe Bari. This melody is not just a song; it's a journey back to where our stories began, wrapped in the warm embrace of family and memories of Eid celebrations.

Imagine the laughter echoing through the halls, the joy of exchanging gifts, and the bustling kitchen filled with the aromas of a feast. These moments, these memories, are what Eid is all about — returning home, where our loved ones await with open arms.

We know not all journeys home are made on foot or by flight. For some, distances or circumstances may keep them afar, but the spirit of Eid knows no bounds. Love, after all, travels through any medium in the heartfelt words of a greeting card or the thoughtful touch of a gift. This Eid, Grameenphone and Shopno Jabe Bari transcend the boundaries of song and campaign to celebrate the essence of coming home.

A unique partnership with Jatra, Paintink, Sevendaysnote, Newton's Archive, and Juice n' Blues bring you an array of gifts that are more than just objects; they are carriers of emotions, love, and the essence of home.

The Shopno Jabe Bari campaign embodies a commitment to tradition, family, and the future, fostering a vibrant platform through the collaboration of Grameenphone and its partners to uplift young artists in our community. Highlighting the creative talents of emerging artists and artisans, the campaign champions innovation and nurtures local talent, ensuring their reach and recognition. This initiative enriches the Eid celebration and underscores the value of supporting local craftsmanship, weaving a fabric of cultural pride that extends beyond the festive period.

Jatra brings to life the spirit of Eid with its vibrant greeting cards, evoking childhood memories of sharing Eid wishes. A simple card, yet a profound gesture of love and remembrance. Paintink offers a nod to the trendy youth with its artistry journals and tote bags, imbibing the essence of Shopno Jabe Bari into everyday items, making them not just gifts, but keepsakes. Sevendaysnote combines beauty with purpose, offering a notebook that is not just for writing but for connecting pages and is a canvas for the thoughts and dreams inspired by the love of Eid.

With Newton's Archive, the ambience of Eid is captured in three scented candles — Mudik, Chaad Raat, and Elo Khushir Eid. Each scent, a story; each flicker, a memory of shared moments and laughter.

Mudik evokes the essence of Eid with the comforting scents of frankincense and amber, reminiscent of a mother's warm embrace. Its heart and base notes of black tea and vetiver capture the cosy feeling of sharing stories over tea.

Chaad Raat brings back memories of Eid's anticipation, starting with the nostalgic scent of old books and the fresh aroma of betel leaf and pine, reminiscent of grandparents' homes. The blend of rose, musk, vanilla, and cinnamon creates a sense of familial love and the joy of togetherness.

Elo Khushir Eid captures the spirit of Eid feasts and laughter with inviting top notes of butter and vanilla, while apple and ginger add a lively twist. The base note of caramel evokes the sweetness of Eid desserts and cherished moments spent with loved ones.

And then, there's "Thanda Eidi" by Juice n' Blues, a drink that wraps tradition and indulgence in a single sip, evoking the sweet nostalgia of Eid mornings.

This Eid, let the essence of Shopno Jabe Bari guide you home, in spirit if not in person. Each gift from the collection is a bridge to those we hold dear, a testament to the timeless joy of Eid shared with loved ones, near or far. Join us in this celebration of love, memories, and the unbreakable bonds of family.

Here's to an Eid filled with joy, laughter, and the warmth of home, no matter where you find yourself. Eid Mubarak!

Photo: Courtesy