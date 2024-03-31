Sailor’s Eid-ul-Fitr Collections

Eid denotes happiness, joy and pleasure. To celebrate this joyful festival, everyone takes part in parties, meetup programs, and chats with friends, relatives, office colleagues, and various social groups. Sailor Eid Ethnic Serene, Sailor Eid Festive Spotlight, and Sailor Eid Smart Wear Collection were created to make you the talk of the town in these events.

Sailor offers a selection of ethnic Serene Collections, including men's panjabi, kabli, and panjabi suits, and women's shalwar suits, two-pieces, and kurtis.

Men's panjabi clothing can be found in elegant jacquard and dobby designs in different premium fabrics like Pima cotton, giza cotton, soft cotton, and rayon to maintain a fashionable and elegant look all day long. Sailor has placed a high priority on choosing the most comfortable fabrics for women's dresses, which include premium silk, wrinkle-resistant chiffon, and luxurious cotton.

The Eid collection's attractiveness can be attributed to contemporary motifs, which include Moroccan art, calligraphy, geometric patterns, floral designs, and other digital print media, also crafted with perfection using handwork, embroidery, decorative needlework, screen and block print, sequin work along with range of colours.

With the Sailor Eid Festive Spotlight Collection, you can wear a classy outfit that will make you stand out at parties and gatherings. Men's panjabi suits, kurtas with various patterns, premium kurta suits, gowns for women, kurti suits, shalwar suits, and luxurious party wear in various patterns are among this collection. The Eid festive spotlight collection has been created using luxurious designs, lightweight soft shiny fabrics, and fine craftsmanship, with a focus on luxurious appearance, comfort, and weather.

Customers have always been enthusiastic about Sailor's Family Collection. The Eid family collection, along with the couple collection, father-son collection, and mother-daughter collection, has become more prominent among other collections. Shalwar kameez, frocks, kurtis, tops, kaftan, lehenga sets, top-sets, skirts, party frocks, tops, koti sets, and palazzos can also be found here for little girls. Small boys' clothing arrangement comprises panjabi clothes in different colours, half-sleeved shirts, and fatuas. Also, patterns, comfortable fabrics, and colours are what children's clothing focuses on.

Apart from this, slim/loose fit casual shirts, ethnic shirts, polo shirts, T-shirts, denims and various types of pants for boys, and tops, kurtis, kaftans etc. for girls are available in the category of Sailor Eid Smart Wear collection.

The Eid collection of Sailor can be purchased nationwide at all outlets and online.