Picture-perfect landscapes in Bangladesh: 7 spots every photographer must visit

Bangladesh is endowed with abundant natural beauty and splendid man-made attractions. In one place, the enthralling forest of Sundarbans dots the Bay of Bengal, and in another, the stately abandoned buildings of Panam Nagar remind us of our country's glorious past. This South Asian gem offers a variety of stunning locations that truly make it a photographer's haven!

Whether you are an amateur or a professional photographer, grab your camera and journey through the 7 must-visit spots in Bangladesh we have suggested below.

Photo: Joyeeta Trisha

Rangamati-Kaptai Link Road, Rangamati

The Rangamati-Kaptai Link Road is not just a route, it's a photographic journey that encapsulates the heart of Bangladesh's natural beauty. With every turn, it offers a new perspective on the natural beauty of Rangamati.

A freelance photographer, Joyeeta Trisha muses, "Among all the places I have been in Rangamati, the Rangamati-Kaptai Link Road seemed most captivating. The road offers a wonderful juxtaposition of the pristine waters of Kaptai Lake and the mountains – the sunsets and hilly landscape create the perfect backdrop for a photographer to capture the magic of nature."

So, how can you find this route? The process is simple: just take a CNG, which costs around Tk 300, from Tabalchari Bazar in Rangamati, and it will directly take you to the link road.

Tanguar Haor, located in Sunamganj, is arguably one of the most beautiful places in the country. Photo: Sakib Ahmed

Tanguar Haor

Nestled in the Dharmapash and Tahirpur upazilas, the Tanguar Haor is a hidden gem, encapsulating the essence of natural beauty and biodiversity. This unique wetland is a paradise for nature enthusiasts, birdwatchers, and photographers seeking to capture nature in all its glory.

The haor is home to plentiful species of fish. Birdwatchers and photographers can also revel in the diverse avian population, with numerous migratory and resident bird species arriving to celebrate the winter. So, if you are a photographer seeking a unique and off-the-beaten-path experience through boating adventure, Tanguar Haor should be on your list.

Shakhari Bazar, Old Dhaka

When one thinks of Old Dhaka, the name Shakhari Bazar instantly comes to mind. With its rich history, vibrant culture, and a tapestry of narrow alleyways, Shakhari Bazar offers a treasure trove of photographic opportunities.

Silvia Mahjabin, a photography student, explains, "As you step in here, you are transported back in time by the Mughal and British colonial-era buildings. The clothes, shops and human density in the streets, everything seems like a classic movie scene to me – I find it difficult to believe that it is part of our metropolitan city!"

A visit to Shakhari Bazar will leave you with a wealth of stunning images that reflect the soul of Old Dhaka.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

Sundarbans mangrove forest

The majestic Sundarbans is not only known for its unique combination of dense mangrove forests and diverse ecosystems but also for being a hotspot for wildlife photographers.

The distinctive landscape of tidal waterways and labyrinthine channels offers a striking setting for photographers, and the interplay of land and water, along with the complex network of roots, makes for captivating compositions – and certainly, the prospect of photographing the elusive Bengal Tiger in its natural habitat is a dream come true!

A visit to the Sundarbans will undoubtedly leave any photographer with a treasure trove of extraordinary images and a deep appreciation for the remarkable diversity of life that calls this mangrove forest home.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

Panam Nagar, Narayanganj

Situated in Narayanganj, the ghost-town atmosphere and collection of abandoned buildings make Panam Nagar a photographer's paradise. Architectural details of the stunning colonial-era buildings reveal the craftsmanship and intricate designs of the past – often telling stories of the families and trades that once resided within the buildings.

You can find the opportunity to photograph the unique interplay of light and shadows generated by the narrow alleys and the well-preserved architecture of Panam Nagar.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

Ratargul Swamp Forest, Sylhet

A forest that stays half-submerged in Gowain River, Sylhet, Ratargul Swamp Forest is a hidden gem that has remained a photographer's dream for many. As you enter this lush green paradise, you will find yourself surrounded by pristine waters, dense forest canopy, and an abundance of vibrant plant life – which will draw you to the serene environment that provides a tranquil backdrop for capturing the beauty of nature in its purest form.

Photo: Rayhan Bhuiyan

Lawachara National Park, Moulvibazar

Are you a photographer seeking to capture the hubbub of nature from proximity? If yes, then Lawachara National Park in Moulvibazar might just be the place for you. Lawachara forest is home to a wide array of flora and fauna, including numerous species of birds, monkeys and deer. For nature photographers, the park offers endless opportunities to capture images of these diverse species in their natural habitat.