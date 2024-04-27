Education
UNB, Dhaka
Colleges under NU to resume classes from tomorrow

Academic activities at all colleges under National University will resume from tomorrow a week after those were shut due to the scorching heat in the country.

This information was confirmed in a notice signed by Director of Public Relations Department of the NU Md Ataur Rahman today.

Earlier on April 20, the NU authority in a notice said that academic activities would remain suspended until further notice.

Heatwave: primary schools to reopen tomorrow, pre-primary classes to remain shut

Before that, the Ministry of Education decided to keep all schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical education institutions across the country closed from April 21 to 27.

However, educational institutions at primary and secondary-levels will also reopen tomorrow.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the county continues to experience a heat wave for the past few days.

 

 

