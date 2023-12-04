Biman increases flights on different routes

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has increased the number of flights on several routes in view of increasing passenger demand.

From December 28, BG235 will run directly on Sylhet-Jeddah route on every Thursday.

Also, BG236 will run directly on Jeddah-Sylhet route on every Wednesday from 21 February 2024.

On the other hand, BG237 will travel directly on the Sylhet-Madina route on every Wednesday from December 27.

In view of the continued passenger demand and increase in umrah passengers, the flights have been increased, Biman said in a release today.

Also, every Tuesday from January 9, BG138 will run directly on the Madina-Chattogram route.

An additional flight BG148 will directly operate on Dubai-Chattogram route on every Monday from December 11.

BG227 will run directly on Sylhet-Abu Dhabi route on every Wednesday from December 13 and BG127 will run directly on Chattogram-Abu Dhabi route on every Sunday from December 17.

Also, every Sunday from January 7, an additional flight BG125 will operate directly on Chattogram-Doha route.

Passengers can purchase tickets for these routes from any Biman sales centre, Biman call centre, Biman website www.biman-airlines.com, mobile apps and Biman's authorised travel agencies.