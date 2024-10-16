5 reasons Old Dhaka will ruin your love for the rest of the city

As soon as you step into Old Dhaka, you'll feel like you've entered a living, breathing museum — one that's overflowing with history, culture, and irresistible flavours. Here, every street brim with life, every corner holds a story, and every building is a remnant of the past. Whether you're a curious traveller or a local looking to rediscover your roots, certain experiences in Old Dhaka simply can't be missed.

So, here are 5 quintessential Old Dhaka experiences that will make you fall in love with this part of the city all over again.

Photo: Ayman Anika

Joys of Baldah Garden

Escape the urban hustle and visit Baldah Garden, an underrated oasis in Old Dhaka. This serene garden is home to the historic Joy House, where Rabindranath Tagore penned his "Camellia" poem. Wander among rare and exotic plants like the Amazon lily, Bhojpatra, and various cacti and succulents. A visit here offers not only a peaceful retreat, but also a touch of literary and botanical history.

Photo: Ayman Anika

A stroll through Hrishikesh Das Road

Your adventure in Old Dhaka should start on Hrishikesh Das Road, a picturesque street lined with British period buildings dating back about a century.

As you walk down this road, you will encounter residences adorned with semi-circular arches, colourful glasswork, and decorative pediments. The elegant balconies, supported by metal and wooden posts, offer a visual narrative of the area's rich historical tapestry. This road perfectly encapsulates the architectural charm and historical depth of Old Dhaka.

Photo: Ayman Anika

Enjoying paneer-flavoured tea with Bakarkhani

While exploring, indulge in a local culinary delight — Bakarkhani, a flaky, sweetened bread that is a staple in Old Dhaka. Pair it with a cup of paneer-flavoured tea, a unique twist on the traditional chaa that adds a cheesy fragrance and a slight sweetness, enhancing the overall flavour.

This combination is not just a treat for the palate, but also a deep dive into the everyday culinary traditions that make Old Dhaka special.

Photo: Ayman Anika

Exploring Beauty Boarding

Beauty Boarding, located on Shirish Das Lane, serves as a vibrant cultural hub. Initially established as a simple boarding house, it has evolved into a heritage building that now functions as a motel and eatery.

Beauty Boarding has long been a gathering spot for the city's intellectuals, artists, and writers. Stepping into this establishment is like walking into a living museum, rich with the cultural and intellectual history of Old Dhaka.

Photo: Ayman Anika

Savouring matha of Old Dhaka

Conclude your journey with a taste of matha, a traditional spiced yoghurt drink that is especially popular in Old Dhaka. This refreshing beverage is perfect for cooling down after a day of exploration. The matha here is known for its distinctive flavour, which is enriched with a mix of spices and sometimes, fruit, making it a must-try for anyone seeking the authentic taste of Old Dhaka.

Each of these experiences in Old Dhaka offers a unique perspective on the city's soul. From the architectural splendours and botanical beauties to the rich culinary heritage and vibrant local life, Old Dhaka is truly a mosaic of delightful encounters waiting to be explored.