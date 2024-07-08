Stressed? Eat chocolate. It’s practically science!

Whether celebrating a win, consoling a broken heart, or just a "pick-me-up" after a long hectic day, chocolate is a delectable delight we always reach for. From creamy velvety milk chocolates to intense and aromatic dark chocolates — there are endless variations. No matter in what shape or form you consume the delight, it always seems to make everything a little bit better.

Think of a tough day at work or just plain stuck in traffic; the stress really is getting to you and at that pivotal moment you reach for your chocolate stash in your bag or at your desk. As you unwrap the foil and take your first bite, all your troubles seem to melt away with the goodness. Almost instantly, you start to feel a little better.

The real question is, why is that the case? Why does chocolate specifically seem to make us less aggravated even if just for a short amount of time?

When you eat chocolate, your brain then proceeds to release dopamine, which is a neurotransmitter associated with pleasure and reward. It's the same chemical that corresponds to receiving a compliment or obtaining a goal.

Photo: Collected / Tetiana Bykovets / Unsplash

Chocolate also has a chemical called tryptophan, an amino acid that helps regulate mood and high levels of it can help you feel calm and relaxed. Amidst the hectic life that we have most of the time, a bite of delicious chocolate can really help you relax.

For the longest time, chocolate has been associated with love and joy. We can all remember having a heart-shaped chocolate box for our loved ones on Valentine's Day or even gifting extraordinary amounts of chocolates to our friends and family when we return home from a trip abroad — all these encompass happy feelings and let us indulge in moments of pure bliss.

On the other hand, whenever we are feeling let down or just overwhelmed with life in general, chocolate can give us the comfort we need. A hug in a wrapper, the rich delicious taste can be very soothing and relaxing.

Irrespective of where we come from, our culture or background; no matter how many ups and downs we have had in our lives, one thing always seemed to be constant. Many emotions surround it, from happiness, and melancholy, to nostalgia but chocolate always makes our day that much better.