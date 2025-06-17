Israel-Iran conflict
Reuters
Tue Jun 17, 2025 01:39 AM
Last update on: Tue Jun 17, 2025 03:31 AM

Most Viewed

Israel-Iran conflict
Israel-Iran conflict

New wave of Iranian missile attacks on Israel: state TV

Tue Jun 17, 2025 01:39 AM
Last update on: Tue Jun 17, 2025 03:31 AM
Iranian air defences thwart attack on South Pars gas field, Iranian news website reports
Reuters
Tue Jun 17, 2025 01:39 AM Last update on: Tue Jun 17, 2025 03:31 AM
Smoke rises following what Iran says was an Israeli attack on Sharan Oil depot in Tehran, Iran, June 16, 2025. Photo: Reuters

Iranian state TV has said a new wave of Iranian missile attacks on Israel has begun.

Combined drone and missile operations were launched targeting Tel Aviv and Haifa, it said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Meanwhile, Iranian Air Defences thwarted an attack on Monday on the Iranian South Pars gas field, the Iranian Fararu news website reported.

Iran shares the South Pars gas field with Qatar. The world's biggest gas field was struck by Israel on Saturday, leading Iran to partially suspend gas production.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

বাংলাদেশি পাইলটের বর্ণনায় মাঝআকাশে ইরান-ইসরায়েল সংঘাত

ভারত হয়ে ওমান ও সংযুক্ত আরব আমিরাত পেরিয়ে আমরা বাহরাইনের আকাশে পৌঁছাই। স্থানীয় সময় তখন ভোর ৫টা ছুঁই ছুঁই। ৪০ হাজার ফুট উচ্চতা থেকে পৃথিবীর দৃশ্য সব সময়ই মনোমুগ্ধকর। কিন্তু সেই মুগ্ধতা মুহূর্তেই...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইরানে ইসরায়েলি আগ্রাসনের প্রতি নিন্দা জানাল ওআইসি

১ ঘণ্টা আগে