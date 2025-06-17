New wave of Iranian missile attacks on Israel: state TV

Iranian air defences thwart attack on South Pars gas field, Iranian news website reports

Smoke rises following what Iran says was an Israeli attack on Sharan Oil depot in Tehran, Iran, June 16, 2025. Photo: Reuters

Iranian state TV has said a new wave of Iranian missile attacks on Israel has begun.

Combined drone and missile operations were launched targeting Tel Aviv and Haifa, it said.

Meanwhile, Iranian Air Defences thwarted an attack on Monday on the Iranian South Pars gas field, the Iranian Fararu news website reported.

Iran shares the South Pars gas field with Qatar. The world's biggest gas field was struck by Israel on Saturday, leading Iran to partially suspend gas production.