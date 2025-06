The Israeli Iron Dome air defence system fires to intercept missiles during an Iranian attack over Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, June 15, 2025. File photo: AP

Iran will strike Israel "without interruption until dawn" overnight from Monday to Tuesday, its Revolutionary Guards announced.

"The ninth wave of combined drone and missile attacks has begun and will continue without interruption until dawn," said the Guards' spokesman, Ali Mohammad Naini, according to the official IRNA news agency.