Samayla Mahjabin Koishy
Sun Sep 8, 2024 12:55 PM
Last update on: Sun Sep 8, 2024 01:13 PM

Sip happens: 5 milk drinks that are anything but boring

Along with being a popular drink of choice, milk is inherently healthy. People of all ages prefer it because of the minimal number of additives and plenty of nutrients found in it. But, are you hesitant to consume it because you do not enjoy the taste? The following are some simple ways for you to whip up your new favourite milk drink at home!

Sip happens: 5 milk drinks that are anything but boring american-heritage-chocolate-ubblwkmdmj4-unsplash.jpg
Photo: Collected / American Heritage Chocolate / Unsplash

Chocolate milk

Celebrated all season long, the iconic chocolate milk is a delicacy enjoyed by practically everyone and is essential to every milk drink list. Not only is it delicious, but you can now whip it up in your home.

Mix unsweetened cocoa powder with milk in a glass using a spoon or a little whisk. After that, add confectioner's sugar and stir until it is combined. You may enjoy it right away or chill it in the fridge for later!

Sip happens: 5 milk drinks that are anything but boring pexels-freestocks-214333.jpg
Photo: Collected / freestocks.org / Pexels

Caramel frappe

Frappes remind us of that coffee shop smell. Yet, you could make it at home! Flavoured iced coffee meets a delicious caramel in a caramel frappe.

Over ice, pour your preferred coffee mix. Proceed by whisking in a large splash of milk and finishing with caramel sauce. Whip together the ingredients until smooth, then garnish with caramel sauce and whipped cream—two frappe essentials—and dig in!

Photo: Collected / Hilary Hahn / Unsplash

Turmeric latte

Turmeric lattes are simple to make by blending some anti-inflammatory and antioxidant items at your home together. Among them are milk, ginger, cinnamon, ground turmeric, maple syrup, and vanilla essence.

In a saucepan, combine all the ingredients and whisk continuously over low heat, preferably using a milk frother if available. When it is hot, pour it into cups and top with more cinnamon. Then, enjoy!

Read more

Delicious milkshakes for summer

Apple pie shake

As we go from a humid climate to warm and, well, yet hot weather, an apple pie shake is a great option for dessert in the form of a drink.

All you have to do is combine milk, apple slices, yoghurt, honey, and store-bought apple pie spice in a blender. Next, put it in a tall glass, top it with some whipped cream, and sprinkle apple pie spice. This makes a tasty shake that tastes like apple pie!

Photo: Collected / PhotoMIX Company / Pexels

Avocado and strawberry smoothie

The ideal milk drink for health-conscious people is an avocado and strawberry smoothie, thanks to its low-calorie and creamy combination that is rich in calcium.

Everything you need is a blender, milk, strawberries, yoghurt, lime juice, and honey. Blend it with a little ice until it becomes the consistency of a thick smoothie, and then indulge in it. Suddenly, you are going to see nutritious milk drinks in a whole new light!

So, try these 5 delicious milk-based drinks and you are bound to fall in love with making and drinking them!

