A delightful vegan recipe: Cabbage roll

With a quick 30-minute prep and cook time, it's a must-try for the season, utilising locally grown cabbages.

(Serves 6-8 people)

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Total time: 60 minutes

The cabbage rolls are packed with mushrooms, potatoes, and garlic simmered in mustard oil! This dish is low-carb, dairy-free, gluten-free, and vegan. It can be used as a side dish but is also filling enough as a main dish. Cabbage is in season right now so you can find them locally grown at any market and superstore.

Ingredients

1 cabbage

4 cups boiling water

2 cups chopped button mushroom

1 tablespoon oil

2 tsp chopped garlic

½ cup cubed potato

⅛ tsp salt

1 teaspoon cashew dust

1 teaspoon chopped cilantro

2 finely chopped green chilly

1 teaspoon mustard oil for sauté rolls

Method

Place the cabbage head in a large pot of boiling water to soften the leaves. Drain and set in a colander to cool. Then remove several layers of the outer leaves of the cabbage. When boiling the cabbage to prepare for rolling, handle the leaves gently as they tear easily. To minimise this, after the cabbage has cooled, cut at the base and around the stem to release the cabbage leaves.

Rehydrate the mushrooms, drain, chop, and slow cook for 5 minutes in a pinch of mustard oil and set aside.

In a medium skillet on medium-high heat, place the garlic, green chilli, boiled potato, sautéed mushrooms, and a pinch of black pepper for a few minutes. Now add in the cashew dust until everything is well combined. Salt to taste and add freshly chopped cilantro.

This filling is ready for the roll now.

Scoop up about a tablespoon of stuffing into your cabbage leaf, fold the sides first and then roll. There will probably be some breakage. I used the torn leaves to close up any broken rolls. This will make approximately 12-15 rolls.

Once you have rolled up all your cabbage, sprinkle it with salt and pepper.

High heat a frying pan. Use mustard oil and fry a few rolls. Once you get a half-burned colour on the cabbage surface it is just ready to plate. Dip it in any of your favourite tomato gravy; it's fulfilling without any sauce!

Food & Photo: Faiza Ahmed