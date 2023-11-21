Secrets to youthful skin from the world’s oldest beauty adviser

Tomoko Horino, at age 100, is the world's oldest beauty adviser, still working to this day, giving advice to her clients on how to maintain a youthful lifestyle and skin.

Horino has her own strict routine for keeping wrinkles at bay.

Every night she takes a bath, stretches her limbs and shoulders in the hot tub, and cleanses her face by splashing it 20 times.

This is followed by an array of lotions, two kinds of wrinkle fillers, beauty serum, milky lotion and cream.

"I wear my make-up every day," she informs.

This picture, taken on August 30, 2023, shows 100 years old beauty advisor Tomoko Horino doing make up at her house before heading to the office in Fukushima city. Horino's neighbours gossipped when she first went out to work in patriarchal 1960s Japan, but now, at age 100, the world's oldest beauty adviser is having the last laugh. Photo: Philip FONG / AFP

Most recently, she visited the house of 75-year-old client Yuriko Abe and recommended a sunscreen lotion to wear while gardening.

"It's always wonderful to see her being so well," Abe said, describing her beauty adviser as a "big sister."

But it gets harder and harder for Horino to keep her clients, no matter how hard she works.

"Many of my good clients have passed away around the age of 80," she said.

"I will continue working as long as my life goes," she said, adding she still gets a kick from helping people 'get beautiful and become happier.'

