Meet Bangladesh’s own MrBeast: R I Manik’s philanthropic acts including Tk 50/kg onions

In a world full of hunger and inequality, sometimes rays of hope may emerge, even in the most remote corners. One such beacon is Rafiqul Islam Manik, widely recognised as R I Manik across social platforms. Coming from the Ullapara upazila of Sirajganj, the passion of this remarkable man to help others has turned him into a social phenomenon in recent times.

While R I Manik has recently gained recognition for selling onions at a significantly reduced price, approximately one-third of the market rate, at Tk 50 per kilogramme, his philanthropic journey spans nearly the last half a decade. Originally a photographer, he has managed a studio since 1988. However, the sudden popularity of smartphones led to a decline in his business, plunging his family into financial hardship.

Photo: Collected / R I Manik

Despite this setback, the surge in smartphone usage also brought an increased number of people online and opened up new opportunities on various online platforms. Leveraging his skills as a seasoned photographer and his passion for agriculture, Manik took YouTube as a fresh source of income.

In his own words, "I turned the very technology that took away my livelihood into a new source of income." Thus began "Chitrapuri Krishichitra," his very first YouTube channel that has now garnered an impressive 1.2 million subscribers.

Photo: Collected / R I Manik

As revenue from his YouTube channel began to flow, R I Manik decided to allocate the surplus income towards aiding those in need. His initial focus was addressing hunger within his community. Using his limited resources, he initiated weekly free meals for the underprivileged every Friday at his residence. However, the demand quickly outgrew the capacity of his home, attracting thousands of people each weekend.

Photo: Collected / R I Manik

Undeterred, Manik adapted by personally reaching out to the impoverished. Presently, he organises free meals across various villages and upazilas of Sirajganj on weekends, while dedicating another day to distributing groceries to nearly a hundred families each week. His 'hospitality', as he calls it, has extended beyond his immediate vicinity, reaching communities in Sylhet and Chittagong on various occasions.

Manik's practice of selling essential goods at reduced prices is not a recent development; it has been a consistent aspect of his philanthropic efforts. Whenever a product experiences a rapid surge in cost, he tries to intervene by providing it at a subsidised rate to reduce financial strain on struggling families.

Photo: Collected / R I Manik

A notable instance includes the sale of green chillies at Tk 100 per kg a few years earlier, significantly lower than the then market price ranging between Tk 280 to Tk 300 per kg.

While R I Manik mostly relies on his income for these philanthropic ventures, he remains open to donations. However, past incidents of fraudulent impersonation have prompted him to emphasise direct contact with potential donors.

He insists, "All potential donors should contact me personally." He even goes a step further, welcoming video calls from donors intending to contribute significant amounts as a verification measure.

Photo: Collected / R I Manik

Last but not least, this remarkable man nurtures a vision of establishing a home for the elderly, providing a residence where underprivileged senior citizens can live and receive healthcare in future. We extend our heartfelt wishes to him and all his noble endeavours yet to come.