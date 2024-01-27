Onion price soars even in peak season

Potato, egg also get pricier

It is peak harvest season, but the price of onions has soared by Tk 10 per kilogram at the capital's kitchen markets in the last three days.

Visiting the Karwan Bazar and Shewrapara kitchen markets yesterday, The Daily Star found that retailers were selling onion for Tk 90-100 a kg, up from Tk 80-90 three days ago.

Abdul Mazed, general secretary of Shyambazar Onion Traders' Association, blamed India's ban on onion export since December 8 for the rise in price.

Sajib Sheikh, owner of wholesale shop Matri Vandar at Karwan Bazar, said he sold onions to retailers for Tk 82 per kg yesterday, up from Tk 72 three days ago.

Md Tarikul Islam, a senior agricultural marketing officer in Pabna, said farmers earlier harvested crops before those matured just to maximise profits. This has led to a supply shortage, causing the price to go up, he added.

"Traders are visiting farmers' houses to buy onion, but the growers don't have enough stock. The competition among the traders is driving onion prices up," the official said.

Similar is the case of potato price which has also gone up during the peak harvest season.

Retailers at the capital's kitchen markets yesterday sold the tuber for Tk 45-50 per kg, an increase by Tk 5 from about a week ago.

Mohammad Sabuj, a wholesaler at Karwan Bazar, said he sold potato for Tk 38 per kg to retailers yesterday, up from Tk 34 a week ago.

Consumers had to spend Tk 140 for buying a dozen of brown eggs yesterday, up from Tk 135 last week.

On October 28 last year, India imposed a minimum export price of $800 per tonne for onions -- much higher than the prices at which importers were buying -- to curb export and increase domestic availability and to keep prices in check until December 31.

On December 8, the country extended the ban on the exports of onion till March 31 with the same purpose.

RICE PRICES UNCHANGED

Prices of rice remained unchanged at Dhaka's kitchen markets yesterday compared to the last three weeks despite the government set a deadline for traders to cut prices within four days.

On January 17, rice traders and millers pledged to reduce prices after Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder set the deadline for price cuts.

Retail prices of the staple went up by Tk 2-8 per kg three weeks ago, placing a further burden on the low- and middle-income people already grappling with increased prices of essentials.

In wholesale markets, the prices have dropped by Tk 1 to 1.5 per kg in the last few days, but this has yet to have an impact on the retail prices.

Traders think it will take at least a week for retail prices to drop because the retailers are still selling from their previous stock of rice purchased at higher prices.