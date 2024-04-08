Safety first! Swimming pool safety tips everyone should know

Just before you hop into the pool, have you checked if everything is safe or not? To most people, swimming pool safety precautions are an annoyance and a hassle to deal with; just get to the fun instead, right? But even things as jovial as a refreshing pool party can turn fatal if you are not careful.

In Bangladesh alone, approximately 40 children drown per day and around 19,000 people drown per year. Accidents are far too common, and most of them occur due to negligence or a lack of knowledge of swimming and general pool safety.

Whether you are by yourself or on a wholesome family vacation with children at a fancy hotel, you will thank yourself for being extra alert.

Photo: Collected / Tracy Brower / Unsplash

To start secure, you should always check to see if a lifeguard is present. Also, make sure you are in the appropriate swim attire. Do not wear loose clothing, as this may increase the risk of drowning.

Check the temperature of the pool. Is it too hot? Too cold? Jumping right into the pool in a hurry sounds fun, but without knowing the temperature it could lead to shock.

Never run around the pool, no matter how energetic you are feeling. In such a slippery environment like a pool, speeding about is the last thing you would want to do. It will not be so energetic if you slip and fall and suffer a serious injury. So, save the adrenaline for swimming over running instead!

Lunging into a deep dive into the pool's fresh waters sounds fancy, but it should not come at the expense of your well-being. Never dive from the side of the pool or a diving board unless the pool is at least nine feet deep. If you do not check the depth of your pool, you may end up headbutting into shallow waters, which could lead to a serious head injury.

For children, putting them in floaties is not always enough. Be sure to monitor them once you are in the pool. If you want to keep them extra safe, most good hotels have a separate pool for children with shallow water. That way, they can all enjoy some time under the summer heat with no risk!

Photo: Collected / Toni Cuenca / Unsplash

Never, ever swim during bad weather, especially during a thunderstorm. There's a reason why hotels and resorts prohibit people from swimming in these conditions as lightning often strikes water more than land. Swimming in water that is struck by lightning can lead to serious injuries or even death.

You should also take into account if you are in the right state of mind for swimming as well. If you are intoxicated or have a medical condition, it is best not to swim and certainly not unattended.

Remember to take it easy and have fun, and if you are ever in doubt, check the pool signs or ask your lifeguard.