After fiery April, milder May beckons

A vehicle of the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) sprays water along a busy road to lower the temperature amidst a heatwave in Dhaka on April 27, 2024. Photo: AFP

After a scorching April, May could bring some relief. There might be rain and the heatwave spells usually seen during this month would be much shorter, albeit slightly humid, said Bangladesh Meteorological Department officials and experts.

They said the country could start getting some rain as soon as May 2, which would be a godsend after the longest heatwave spell in recorded history of 76 years.

"There will be rain and thundershowers from May 2 to May 8. After that, temperature may rise and there might be two to three mild heatwaves and one to two severe heatwaves in May," Abdul Kalam Mollik, meteorologist at BMD, told The Daily Star yesterday.

