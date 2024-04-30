Football
Tue Apr 30, 2024 01:37 AM
Last update on: Tue Apr 30, 2024 02:25 AM

Bayern standing in the way of Real's 15th UCL title

Tue Apr 30, 2024 01:37 AM Last update on: Tue Apr 30, 2024 02:25 AM
Real Madrid are on a mission to clinch their 15th UEFA Champions League title but face Bayern Munich in a high-voltage clash in the semifinals of the competition. Can Bayern stop Real in their tracks? Real, on the other hand, only have the mighty Bavarians in their way and if they make it to the finals, the odds weigh heavily in their favour because Los Blancos have a reputation for not losing finals. The last time they lost a final in Europe was 43 years ago. Since then, they've won all of the eight finales they've played in. The first leg of the blockbuster tie will take place at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday. The Daily Star's sports podcast Pitch Perfect brings you the intricacies that might shift the balance in the all-important tie. 

 

Related topic:
Real MadridBayern MunichCarlo AncelottiThomas Tuchelbayern munich vs real madridUCLucl 2023-24Champions League
push notification